Sanae Takaichi: Japan's First Female LDP Leader and the Gender Equality Conundrum

In a landmark moment for Japanese politics, Sanae Takaichi has become the first female president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Despite her historic win, Takaichi's traditionalist views and alignment with the party's male elite have sparked debate over her potential impact on gender equality.

Takaichi, who draws inspiration from Margaret Thatcher, has committed to increasing the number of female ministers. However, her adherence to conservative policies has raised questions about whether her leadership will truly advance women's rights or reinforce established norms.

While Takaichi supports some health policies benefiting women, her opposition to same-sex marriage and modern family legislation, along with her hawkish political views, may influence Japan's domestic social policies and international relationships, especially with China and South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)