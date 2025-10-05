Left Menu

Hagrama Mohilary Reclaims Leadership as Bodoland Territorial Council Chief

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-10-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:49 IST
Hagrama Mohilary, president of the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), has been sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam's Kokrajhar district. The ceremony took place on Sunday amid inclement weather.

Joining him was former minister Rihon Daimary, who assumed the role of deputy CEM. Mohilary took the oath of office and secrecy in English, while Daimary did so in Bodo. The BPF swept the BTC polls, winning 28 out of 40 seats, outpacing alliance partners United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BJP.

The BTC is an autonomous council governing the Bodoland Territorial Region, consisting of five districts. The event was graced by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and several key figures, underscoring the political significance of this leadership transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

