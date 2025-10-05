Conflict Continues: Uncertainty in Gaza Peace Talks
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed ongoing conflict in Gaza, noting that although Israel and Hamas have agreed to parts of a U.S. plan, the war is not yet over. Rubio emphasized the importance of technical discussions regarding logistics for hostage release as a measure of Hamas's sincerity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:45 IST
Despite recent agreements on aspects of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted on Sunday that the conflict in the region is far from resolved.
Rubio highlighted the importance of upcoming technical discussions, emphasizing that Hamas's commitment to these talks would reveal their true intentions.
Speaking on NBC News' 'Meet the Press,' Rubio pointed to the release of hostages as a pivotal indicator of progress in peace efforts between Israel and Hamas.
