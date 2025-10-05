Conflict Continues: Uncertainty in Gaza Peace Talks

Despite recent agreements on aspects of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted on Sunday that the conflict in the region is far from resolved.

Rubio highlighted the importance of upcoming technical discussions, emphasizing that Hamas's commitment to these talks would reveal their true intentions.

Speaking on NBC News' 'Meet the Press,' Rubio pointed to the release of hostages as a pivotal indicator of progress in peace efforts between Israel and Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)