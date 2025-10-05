Farooq Abdullah Recovers and Discharged from Hospital

Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of the National Conference, has been discharged from a private hospital after recovering from an abdominal ailment, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The veteran politician, who is 87 years old and has served three terms as chief minister, was initially admitted last Tuesday owing to an abdominal infection. According to medical professionals, his condition has shown significant improvement, allowing him to leave the hospital.

Despite the discharge, doctors advised Abdullah to rest before he returns to his usual activities. In 2014, he underwent a kidney transplant, adding a layer of complexity to his health management.