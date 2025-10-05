Andrej Babis: A Political Resurgence Amid Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, billionaire Andrej Babis has re-emerged as a formidable force in Czech politics, winning ANO's greatest election victory since its 2011 inception. Once expected to retreat post-2021 defeat, Babis instead led a strong opposition campaign against the ruling coalition, redirecting policy directions, especially concerning Ukraine.

His political resurgence signals a shift towards pro-Russian sentiments in Czechia, aligning with leaders like Hungary's Viktor Orban and Slovakia's Robert Fico. Babis criticizes Czechia's military support for Ukraine and opposes increasing defense budgets, while questioning deals to acquire U.S. military jets.

Despite a history mired in scandals, from allegations of EU subsidy fraud to involvement in the Pandora Papers, Babis' influence persists. However, his looming legal challenges, including potential court cases, and his coalition's fragile composition, suggest a turbulent political journey ahead, testing his leadership and strategic alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)