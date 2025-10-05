Roland Lescure Takes Helm as France's Finance Minister Amid Budgetary Challenges

Roland Lescure, a staunch ally of French President Emmanuel Macron, has ascended to the role of finance minister in the newly formed government led by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace on Sunday.

His appointment comes as Bruno Le Maire transitions to the position of defence minister, while key figures such as Jean-Noel Barrot and Bruno Retailleau remain in their respective posts at the foreign and interior ministries. As finance minister, Lescure is tasked with steering a challenging course through the budget discussions in a deeply divided parliament.

Lescure's strategy will likely involve striking a delicate balance between various political factions. With two previous prime ministers removed over attempts to manage France's substantial budget deficit, Lescure, under Lecornu's guidance, is considering implementing a wealth tax to appease Socialist allies, although he plans to exclude business assets to safeguard companies and jobs. He has also promised to avoid bypassing parliamentary approval for the budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)