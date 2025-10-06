Lescure's New Role: Navigating France's Political Divide

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has announced the appointment of Roland Lescure as the new finance minister. As a loyal supporter of President Emmanuel Macron, Lescure's nomination is perceived as a strategic move to placate left-wing parties, crucial ahead of sensitive budget discussions.

The recent cabinet reshuffle occurs amidst escalating budget tensions between Macron's centrist minority, the far right, and the left. Previous finance ministers, Bayrou and Barnier, faced downfall due to attempts in managing France's budget deficit, the largest within the euro zone.

Bruno Le Maire, former finance minister, now defense minister, will focus on European security. Lescure, tasked with securing backing from various factions, remains firm on avoiding special constitutional measures for budget approval. Lecornu's proposal of a selective wealth tax seeks support from Socialists without affecting business interests.

