Tribal Unity Sparks Significant Protest in Gondia

Tribal groups in Maharashtra's Gondia protested against including the Banjara and Dhangar communities in the Scheduled Tribes category. Organized by the Sanyukt Adiwasi Kruti Haq Samiti, they submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Fadnavis through the district collector. The march led to traffic disruptions in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking display of unity, tribal groups in Maharashtra's Gondia staged a significant protest on Monday to oppose the inclusion of Banjara and Dhangar communities in the Scheduled Tribes category.

Under the banner of Sanyukt Adiwasi Kruti Haq Samiti, protesters handed a memorandum directed towards Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the district collector.

Starting at the Indira Gandhi stadium, the march concluded at the collectorate, causing traffic disruptions along several routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

