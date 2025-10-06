Bari Weiss Takes Helm at CBS News as Skydance Completes Acquisition Deal

In a significant media acquisition, Skydance, under David Ellison, has secured The Free Press, appointing its founder Bari Weiss as the new editor-in-chief of CBS News. Although financial details were undisclosed, sources estimate the deal at approximately $150 million.

Weiss, known for her assertive journalism style and previous tenure with The New York Times, states her ambition to rejuvenate CBS News with the foundational values of American journalism. In communications with staff, she underscores the importance of broad, bipartisan dialogue.

This shift in leadership is expected to steer CBS News toward becoming the most reliable news organization in America. Meanwhile, The Free Press, acknowledged for challenging mainstream narratives, will continue its operations independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)