Presidential Meetings: A Week of Diplomatic Engagements

President Donald Trump is scheduled for diplomatic meetings with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finland's President Alexander Stubb. He will also preside over a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

President Donald Trump is set to engage in diplomatic talks with the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, on Tuesday. The meeting aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the neighboring countries.

Additionally, Trump will meet the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, on Thursday. The discussions are expected to cover various international and security issues as part of broader diplomatic efforts.

Later on Thursday, Trump will convene a cabinet meeting at the White House to discuss domestic affairs and policy initiatives.

