Macron's Leadership in Turmoil: A Struggle for Political Balance

French President Emmanuel Macron is confronting a political storm following the resignation of Sebastien Lecornu, his fifth prime minister in just two years. Lecornu struggled to sustain a lasting cabinet, prompting questions about Macron's ability to complete his term. As domestic isolation mounts, Macron seeks a way forward.

The president has dismissed the options of fresh elections or his own resignation, yet pressure rises as the far-right gains ground. Nearly half of the French population blames Macron for the crisis, with polls suggesting that his resignation could break the deadlock.

Macron's efforts to preserve his economic reforms face hurdles from a divided parliament. The future remains uncertain for the once-heroic leader as he contends with the evolving political landscape, drawing comparisons to past leaders like Charles de Gaulle.

(With inputs from agencies.)