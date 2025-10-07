Political Turmoil Amidst Flood-Relief Efforts in West Bengal
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited BJP MP Khagen Murmu in a hospital after his assault, deepening political tensions with the BJP amid relief efforts in flood-hit North Bengal. Prime Minister Modi criticized the state government's response, while Banerjee accused him of politicizing the natural disaster.
Amidst heavy political crossfire, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid a visit to BJP MP Khagen Murmu, who is currently undergoing treatment in Siliguri. He was assaulted earlier during his visit to flood and landslide-impacted areas in North Bengal's Nagarkata.
The visit from the Chief Minister comes after a major political clash erupted following attacks on BJP leaders Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh in the flood-ravaged region. The incident on Monday led to a confrontation between the central government and the state administration over the handling of the situation.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack as reflective of a poor law-and-order situation, Banerjee retorted, accusing Modi of politicizing the disaster. The controversy comes as relief and rescue operations continue amid the devastation caused by torrential rains.
