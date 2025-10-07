Political Turmoil Amidst Flood-Relief Efforts in West Bengal

Amidst heavy political crossfire, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid a visit to BJP MP Khagen Murmu, who is currently undergoing treatment in Siliguri. He was assaulted earlier during his visit to flood and landslide-impacted areas in North Bengal's Nagarkata.

The visit from the Chief Minister comes after a major political clash erupted following attacks on BJP leaders Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh in the flood-ravaged region. The incident on Monday led to a confrontation between the central government and the state administration over the handling of the situation.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack as reflective of a poor law-and-order situation, Banerjee retorted, accusing Modi of politicizing the disaster. The controversy comes as relief and rescue operations continue amid the devastation caused by torrential rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)