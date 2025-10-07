Left Menu

Political Turmoil Amidst Flood-Relief Efforts in West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited BJP MP Khagen Murmu in a hospital after his assault, deepening political tensions with the BJP amid relief efforts in flood-hit North Bengal. Prime Minister Modi criticized the state government's response, while Banerjee accused him of politicizing the natural disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:32 IST
Political Turmoil Amidst Flood-Relief Efforts in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst heavy political crossfire, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid a visit to BJP MP Khagen Murmu, who is currently undergoing treatment in Siliguri. He was assaulted earlier during his visit to flood and landslide-impacted areas in North Bengal's Nagarkata.

The visit from the Chief Minister comes after a major political clash erupted following attacks on BJP leaders Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh in the flood-ravaged region. The incident on Monday led to a confrontation between the central government and the state administration over the handling of the situation.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack as reflective of a poor law-and-order situation, Banerjee retorted, accusing Modi of politicizing the disaster. The controversy comes as relief and rescue operations continue amid the devastation caused by torrential rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball Showdown

Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball S...

 India
2
Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight

Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight

 India
3
Daring Rescue: Toddler Recovered After Dramatic Kidnapping

Daring Rescue: Toddler Recovered After Dramatic Kidnapping

 India
4
K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025