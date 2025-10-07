Punjab Floods: BJP Issues Chargesheet Against AAP Government

The Punjab BJP has released a scathing 'chargesheet' against the Aam Aadmi Party leadership, holding it accountable for the catastrophic floods that battered the state recently. The political blame game intensifies as both sides exchange accusations over the disaster management approach.

Punjab BJP's working president, Ashwani Sharma, criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government for its failure to undertake essential flood prevention measures. Sharma claims the administration neglected the cleaning of rivers and drains, as well as fortifying the earthen embankments along major rivers such as the Sutlej, Ravi, and Beas before the monsoon season.

Sharma further accused the ruling party of prioritizing electoral engagements over disaster management, asserting that the AAP government must account for the Rs 12,000 crore Disaster Fund. With multiple districts severely impacted, the call for financial transparency and accountability grows louder amidst public outcry.

(With inputs from agencies.)