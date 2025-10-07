Left Menu

Accusations Fly Over Mining Contracts in Goa

Goa Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Amit Palekar has accused his Congress counterpart Amit Patkar of using his close relationship with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to secure a mining contract. Patkar, however, denies these allegations, insisting he acquired the contract through legitimate means and without any favoritism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:31 IST
Accusations Fly Over Mining Contracts in Goa
Amit Palekar
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh round of political mudslinging, Goa's AAP president Amit Palekar on Tuesday alleged that Congress counterpart Amit Patkar exploited close ties with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to secure a lucrative mining contract. Addressing the press in Panaji, Palekar suggested these connections enable Patkar to acquire an iron ore transportation contract in Sankhalim.

Dismissing these accusations, Patkar insisted that he followed proper procedures to win the contract and paid a substantial Rs 6 crore for it. He rubbished claims of undue influence, asserting, "I don't have good relations with the CM and don't enjoy his blessings."

Palekar further claimed that Patkar's interactions with Sawant extended to personal visits for political advice, alleging a deeper alignment between Congress and BJP policies. Both parties remain in the opposition ahead of Goa's 2027 assembly polls, amid ongoing tension and mutual distrust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A New Era Unveiled

Chhattisgarh Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Paving the Path for Sustainable Coal: CSR Framework in the Spotlight

Paving the Path for Sustainable Coal: CSR Framework in the Spotlight

 India
3
Euro Zone Bond Yields React as French PM Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

Euro Zone Bond Yields React as French PM Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
EU's Steel Safeguard Revamp to Bolster Domestic Industry

EU's Steel Safeguard Revamp to Bolster Domestic Industry

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025