Accusations Fly Over Mining Contracts in Goa

In a fresh round of political mudslinging, Goa's AAP president Amit Palekar on Tuesday alleged that Congress counterpart Amit Patkar exploited close ties with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to secure a lucrative mining contract. Addressing the press in Panaji, Palekar suggested these connections enable Patkar to acquire an iron ore transportation contract in Sankhalim.

Dismissing these accusations, Patkar insisted that he followed proper procedures to win the contract and paid a substantial Rs 6 crore for it. He rubbished claims of undue influence, asserting, "I don't have good relations with the CM and don't enjoy his blessings."

Palekar further claimed that Patkar's interactions with Sawant extended to personal visits for political advice, alleging a deeper alignment between Congress and BJP policies. Both parties remain in the opposition ahead of Goa's 2027 assembly polls, amid ongoing tension and mutual distrust.

(With inputs from agencies.)