Chhattisgarh Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A New Era Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to herald an important milestone as Chhattisgarh celebrates its silver jubilee on November 1. The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, announced the state's plan to mark 25 years since its formation with celebrations that will span both the capital Raipur and district levels.

Chhattisgarh, which became a separate state distinct from Madhya Pradesh in 2000, will host a five-day state-level Rajyotsav festival starting November 1. During this time, a new state assembly building and a tribal museum will be unveiled, highlighting the development Chhattisgarh has experienced over the years.

The celebrations are expected to culminate with notable dignitaries, including Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, in attendance, emphasizing the achievements and future potential of this vibrant state.

(With inputs from agencies.)