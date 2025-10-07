Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A New Era Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of Chhattisgarh on its statehood anniversary, November 1, with events occurring at both state and district levels. New developments include the unveiling of a new state assembly building and a tribal museum during the festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:55 IST
Chhattisgarh Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A New Era Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to herald an important milestone as Chhattisgarh celebrates its silver jubilee on November 1. The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, announced the state's plan to mark 25 years since its formation with celebrations that will span both the capital Raipur and district levels.

Chhattisgarh, which became a separate state distinct from Madhya Pradesh in 2000, will host a five-day state-level Rajyotsav festival starting November 1. During this time, a new state assembly building and a tribal museum will be unveiled, highlighting the development Chhattisgarh has experienced over the years.

The celebrations are expected to culminate with notable dignitaries, including Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, in attendance, emphasizing the achievements and future potential of this vibrant state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India
3
Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

 United States
4
The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025