Political Uproar as Students Booked for Anti-CM Slogans in Himachal

In Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, college students face FIRs for allegedly spreading false information during a rally. While the BJP criticized this move as extreme, the police claim participants aimed to disrupt the event. Congress maintains the FIRs follow typical procedures amidst claims of government achievements unsettling the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing story from Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, college students find themselves booked under FIRs for participation in anti-chief minister slogan chants during a rally on October 4. The move has sparked controversy, with BJP officials accusing the Congress government of extreme measures.

According to police reports, certain ABVP-affiliated students attended the event uninvited with the intent of causing disruption. Despite these allegations, Congress representatives describe the FIRs as routine, reiterating that the state's achievements have unsettled opposition parties.

Protesters at the event alleged serious mismanagement, claiming hunger and discomfort, leading to slogans against the chief minister. Videos surfaced online supporting these claims while further statements by both political sides emphasize a rapidly intensifying political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

