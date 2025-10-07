Mark Carney Commends Trump's Role in India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney lauded US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, crediting him with fostering peace between India and Pakistan. Carney described Trump as a "transformative president" during bilateral discussions in the Oval Office.

Since being elected in April, Carney has emphasized Trump's role in potent economic changes, NATO defense commitments, and peace efforts spanning multiple regions, including the purported mediation between India and Pakistan. Trump maintains he facilitated a ceasefire following a tense period of negotiations.

Despite Trump's claims, India has consistently refuted any third-party involvement, asserting that the ceasefire was the result of direct negotiations between the military leaders of India and Pakistan, post a militant attack in Pahalgam.

