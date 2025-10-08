Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Exclusive Visit to Azam Khan Stirs Speculation

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav plans to visit senior party leader Azam Khan in Rampur on October 8. Khan, recently released from jail, states he will meet solely with Yadav. Khan's selective meeting choices have fueled speculation regarding whether he'll meet other SP leaders during Yadav's visit.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to pay a visit to veteran party figure Azam Khan in Rampur on October 8. This visit comes after Khan's release from Sitapur jail, following a 23-month incarceration.

The itinerary shared by party sources indicates Yadav will fly from Lucknow to Bareilly and proceed by car to meet Khan. In advance of the meeting, Khan categorically stated he intends to meet only Yadav, rejecting interactions with other individuals, including Rampur SP MP Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi.

Khan's decision has sparked discussions about whether he will engage with any of the other SP leaders accompanying Yadav. The SP's current roster includes 37 MPs and a notable presence of 107 MLAs, among them 34 Muslim MLAs and four Muslim MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

