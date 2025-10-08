Argentina’s Political Turmoil Intensifies Amid Extradition Drama

In a notable turn of events, Argentina's Supreme Court sanctioned the extradition of Fred Machado, a businessman and close ally of President Javier Milei, to the United States. Machado is to face serious charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering, as per a U.S. Department of Justice indictment.

The decision places Machado at the heart of fresh political turmoil. President Milei, whose administration faces strains from scandals and economic challenges, now must navigate this high-stakes extradition as Machado's association with Milei's Libertad Avanza party candidate raises political tensions.

This revelation has stirred further anxiety within Milei's government, already grappling with a struggling economy, policy setbacks, and negotiations for a $20 billion financial package with the Trump administration. Upcoming midterm elections add urgency to resolving these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)