Argentina’s Political Turmoil Intensifies Amid Extradition Drama

Argentina's Supreme Court approved the extradition of businessman Fred Machado to the U.S. over charges of drug trafficking and money laundering, affecting President Javier Milei's ally and destabilizing his political landscape amid crucial economic negotiations and upcoming midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 08-10-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 03:41 IST
Machado

In a notable turn of events, Argentina's Supreme Court sanctioned the extradition of Fred Machado, a businessman and close ally of President Javier Milei, to the United States. Machado is to face serious charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering, as per a U.S. Department of Justice indictment.

The decision places Machado at the heart of fresh political turmoil. President Milei, whose administration faces strains from scandals and economic challenges, now must navigate this high-stakes extradition as Machado's association with Milei's Libertad Avanza party candidate raises political tensions.

This revelation has stirred further anxiety within Milei's government, already grappling with a struggling economy, policy setbacks, and negotiations for a $20 billion financial package with the Trump administration. Upcoming midterm elections add urgency to resolving these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

