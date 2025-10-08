Left Menu

Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

The upcoming Bihar Assembly elections have ignited extensive negotiations within both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing. Key players are expressing their demands, with NDA's Union Minister Manjhi advocating for more seats for his party, while opposition alliances are also negotiating terms to bolster their electoral strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:50 IST
Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to next month's pivotal Bihar Assembly elections, both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc are engaged in intense negotiations to resolve seat-sharing disputes among their respective allies. Competitive political dynamics are shaping the landscape as parties attempt to secure advantageous positions.

Notably, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has vocalized the Hindustani Awam Morcha's (HAM) demand for a significant number of seats, underscoring the importance of a 'respectable' allocation to bolster their political influence. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are also deep in strategizing sessions to finalize their respective candidate lists and seat allocations.

Amidst these political maneuvers, the JD(U) and RJD are anticipated to contest substantial portions of constituencies. As seat-sharing negotiations continue, both alliances endeavor to present a united front in the elections scheduled for two phases on November 6 and 11, with vote counting slated for November 14.

TRENDING

1
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global
2
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
3
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global
4
Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

 Senegal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025