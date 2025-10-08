Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

In the lead-up to next month's pivotal Bihar Assembly elections, both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc are engaged in intense negotiations to resolve seat-sharing disputes among their respective allies. Competitive political dynamics are shaping the landscape as parties attempt to secure advantageous positions.

Notably, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has vocalized the Hindustani Awam Morcha's (HAM) demand for a significant number of seats, underscoring the importance of a 'respectable' allocation to bolster their political influence. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are also deep in strategizing sessions to finalize their respective candidate lists and seat allocations.

Amidst these political maneuvers, the JD(U) and RJD are anticipated to contest substantial portions of constituencies. As seat-sharing negotiations continue, both alliances endeavor to present a united front in the elections scheduled for two phases on November 6 and 11, with vote counting slated for November 14.