Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election
The upcoming Bihar Assembly elections have ignited extensive negotiations within both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing. Key players are expressing their demands, with NDA's Union Minister Manjhi advocating for more seats for his party, while opposition alliances are also negotiating terms to bolster their electoral strategies.
In the lead-up to next month's pivotal Bihar Assembly elections, both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc are engaged in intense negotiations to resolve seat-sharing disputes among their respective allies. Competitive political dynamics are shaping the landscape as parties attempt to secure advantageous positions.
Notably, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has vocalized the Hindustani Awam Morcha's (HAM) demand for a significant number of seats, underscoring the importance of a 'respectable' allocation to bolster their political influence. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are also deep in strategizing sessions to finalize their respective candidate lists and seat allocations.
Amidst these political maneuvers, the JD(U) and RJD are anticipated to contest substantial portions of constituencies. As seat-sharing negotiations continue, both alliances endeavor to present a united front in the elections scheduled for two phases on November 6 and 11, with vote counting slated for November 14.
We are going to hold a meeting regarding seat sharing for Bihar assembly polls, says AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru.
