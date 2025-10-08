Dalits in Bihar: Striving for Change Amidst Marginalization
Bihar's Dalits face continued marginalization, struggling with low literacy, employment, and health standards. They make up a significant portion of the population yet lack representation in development. Recent political tensions highlight their frustration with systemic inequalities as Bihar approaches pivotal assembly elections.
Bihar's Dalit community remains on the periphery, yearning for systemic change as highlighted by the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR). Chairman Ashok Bharti emphasized their plight during a report release on Wednesday, providing a stark view of ongoing inequalities.
In a dramatic incident, a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, signaling a broader discontent with the state apparatus. The act was perceived as a protest against state dysfunction. Bharti warned that such grievances could affect voter sentiment in the upcoming state elections, impacting leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Bihar's assembly elections promise a direct contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition. The report underscores the severe socio-economic challenges faced by Dalits, who, despite their 19.65% population share, see little representation or improvement in living standards.
