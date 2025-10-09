France Awaits New Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis

In a surprising development, outgoing French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu revealed he expects President Emmanuel Macron to appoint his successor within two days. Although Lecornu refrained from suggesting potential candidates, he clarified that he has no plans to return to the position.

Lecornu's resignation, shortly after appointing his Cabinet, left observers with more questions regarding Macron's strategy to steer France out of its enduring political turmoil. Despite his resignation, Macron tasked Lecornu with securing legislative backing for the country's 2026 budget, underscoring the mission's national significance.

While Lecornu's meetings with various political parties, excluding those unwilling to engage from the far left and right, failed to clarify Macron's forthcoming moves, they did highlight some progress in forging consensus. Lecornu expressed optimism about a potential pathway forward, albeit acknowledging its challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)