Trump Assures Back Pay for Most Shutdown-Affected Workers

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that most workers impacted by the government shutdown would receive back pay. However, he indicated that certain employees, who have been significantly affected, may not qualify for this compensation. He attributed the issue to the Democrats' role in the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 02:37 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump assured that the majority of employees affected by the recent government shutdown will receive back pay. This statement seeks to alleviate the financial concerns of many workers facing economic uncertainties.

Despite these assurances, Trump highlighted that a specific group of workers, badly impacted, might not be eligible for back pay. These individuals are, according to Trump, unfairly hurt by the Democratic Party's actions.

This development sheds light on the broader political debate concerning the shutdown's economic implications and workers' welfare.

