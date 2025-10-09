Trump Assures Back Pay for Most Shutdown-Affected Workers

President Donald Trump assured that the majority of employees affected by the recent government shutdown will receive back pay. This statement seeks to alleviate the financial concerns of many workers facing economic uncertainties.

Despite these assurances, Trump highlighted that a specific group of workers, badly impacted, might not be eligible for back pay. These individuals are, according to Trump, unfairly hurt by the Democratic Party's actions.

This development sheds light on the broader political debate concerning the shutdown's economic implications and workers' welfare.

