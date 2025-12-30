Justice Sought for Slain Tripura Student Amidst Condemnation and Compensation
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that Uttarakhand's government is committed to taking stringent measures against the individuals responsible for the murder of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura. Financial aid was provided to the victim's family, while racial discrimination faced by Northeastern students is highlighted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha confirmed that Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured decisive action against the culprits involved in the murder of Anjel Chakma.
Chakma, a 24-year-old student from Tripura, succumbed to his injuries after being attacked in December. Five of the six accused have been apprehended, with efforts ongoing to capture the sixth.
Condemnation of the incident continues amid financial aid to the deceased's family, with allegations of racial discrimination against Northeastern students being cited as an underlying issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)