Crackdown on Compensation Irregularities in Bharatmala Project

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Chhattisgarh over alleged compensation irregularities for land acquisition in the Bharatmala road project connecting Raipur and Vishakapatnam. Raids target multiple premises linked to individuals and officials involved. The project aims to develop economic corridors to boost freight traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 29-12-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 08:14 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids on Monday in Chhattisgarh, targeting various locations amid an investigation into alleged irregularities involving compensation payments for land acquisition. These pertain to the Bharatmala project's road corridor between Raipur and Vishakapatnam, official sources revealed.

Authorities are searching at least nine premises, including locations in Raipur and Mahasamund, with premises linked to individuals such as Harmit Singh Khanuja and government officials named as focal points of the operation, according to insiders.

The Bharatmala Pariyojana aims to develop around 26,000 km of economic corridors crucial for freight traffic. The project, in conjunction with the Golden Quadrilateral and other corridors, is expected to handle a significant portion of India's road freight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

