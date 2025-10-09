Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's lower house of Congress has approved a controversial bill aimed at curbing the use of presidential emergency decrees, directly challenging the executive powers of President Javier Milei. Despite the passage, Milei retains the power to veto the legislation, which poses a significant test of his authority.

The measure was passed with 140 votes in favor, 80 against, and 17 abstentions. Although previously cleared by the Senate, modifications concerning the evaluation period for decrees have necessitated its return for further approval. The ruling party has warned the bill could trigger legal uncertainties, while critics argue Milei's use of decrees is excessive.

As Argentina heads towards midterm elections on October 26, the outcome will serve as a critical gauge of President Milei's political strength. A poor performance could obstruct his reform agenda, given his party's minority status in both legislative chambers.

(With inputs from agencies.)