Left Menu

Mayawati Calls Out 'Double-Faced' Politics: A Rallying Cry for Dalit Heritage

BSP leader Mayawati criticized the Samajwadi Party for neglecting Dalit icons while in power, during a rally honoring BSP founder Kanshi Ram's death anniversary. Accusing SP of only remembering Dalits when convenient, Mayawati praised the BJP for maintaining Dalit memorials and expressed gratitude for attendees' support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:53 IST
Mayawati Calls Out 'Double-Faced' Politics: A Rallying Cry for Dalit Heritage
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery rally on Kanshi Ram's death anniversary, BSP supremo Mayawati accused the Samajwadi Party of being 'two-faced' by co-opting Dalit icons only when out of power. She criticized their neglect of Dalit memorials while in office.

Mayawati underscored the SP's alleged double standards, highlighting their neglect of memorials and institutions named after Dalit leader Kanshi Ram. She praised the current BJP government for their commitment to the upkeep of these sites.

Addressing a massive crowd in Lucknow, Mayawati expressed gratitude towards supporters and condemned SP for inconsistent respect towards Dalit heritage, urging the public to remain vigilant against such political maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
3
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
4
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025