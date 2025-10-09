Mayawati Calls Out 'Double-Faced' Politics: A Rallying Cry for Dalit Heritage

In a fiery rally on Kanshi Ram's death anniversary, BSP supremo Mayawati accused the Samajwadi Party of being 'two-faced' by co-opting Dalit icons only when out of power. She criticized their neglect of Dalit memorials while in office.

Mayawati underscored the SP's alleged double standards, highlighting their neglect of memorials and institutions named after Dalit leader Kanshi Ram. She praised the current BJP government for their commitment to the upkeep of these sites.

Addressing a massive crowd in Lucknow, Mayawati expressed gratitude towards supporters and condemned SP for inconsistent respect towards Dalit heritage, urging the public to remain vigilant against such political maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)