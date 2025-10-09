Mayawati Calls Out 'Double-Faced' Politics: A Rallying Cry for Dalit Heritage
BSP leader Mayawati criticized the Samajwadi Party for neglecting Dalit icons while in power, during a rally honoring BSP founder Kanshi Ram's death anniversary. Accusing SP of only remembering Dalits when convenient, Mayawati praised the BJP for maintaining Dalit memorials and expressed gratitude for attendees' support.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery rally on Kanshi Ram's death anniversary, BSP supremo Mayawati accused the Samajwadi Party of being 'two-faced' by co-opting Dalit icons only when out of power. She criticized their neglect of Dalit memorials while in office.
Mayawati underscored the SP's alleged double standards, highlighting their neglect of memorials and institutions named after Dalit leader Kanshi Ram. She praised the current BJP government for their commitment to the upkeep of these sites.
Addressing a massive crowd in Lucknow, Mayawati expressed gratitude towards supporters and condemned SP for inconsistent respect towards Dalit heritage, urging the public to remain vigilant against such political maneuvers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mayawati
- BSP
- Samajwadi Party
- Dalit icons
- Kanshi Ram
- rally
- Lucknow
- politics
- memorials
- heritage
ALSO READ
Indian Stock Market Gains Amid Positive Global Cues and Gold's Record Rally
Mayawati Honors Kanshi Ram: A Legacy of Empowerment and Unity
Silver Surges Amid Gold's Record-Setting Rally
Gold's Meteoric Rally: A Safe Haven Soars Amid Global Uncertainties
European Markets Rally Amid Steel Surge and Political Optimism