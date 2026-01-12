Left Menu

Tension Erupts at LA Rally as U-Haul Crashes Into Protest

A U-Haul drove through a crowd of protestors in Los Angeles, who were demonstrating in support of Iranian people. The truck was stopped nearby, and the driver detained. The incident took place during a rally against the Iranian regime, causing panic but no serious injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-01-2026 08:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 08:25 IST

A U-Haul truck barreled through a crowded street of protestors in Los Angeles on Sunday as they demonstrated in support of the Iranian people. The incident caused chaos among the marchers, who scrambled to dodge the vehicle and then pursued it in a bid to confront the driver.

Providing aerial footage, ABC7 captured the dramatic moment when the truck, with shattered windows and mirrors, was halted a few blocks away, encircled by police cruisers. Enraged demonstrators swarmed the halted vehicle, throwing punches at the driver and jabbing flagpoles through the driver's side window. The driver, an unidentified male, was detained by police pending further investigation.

According to the police report, the truck struck one individual, although no one sustained serious injuries. Despite the chaos, two people refused treatment from paramedics. Hundreds of protestors had gathered along Veteran Avenue in LA's Westwood neighborhood, waving Iranian flags as they rallied against the Iranian theocracy. The tense situation eventually subsided after a police dispersal order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

