Thackeray Duo's Rally: A Stand Against 'Fake Hindutva'

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, key figures of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS respectively, united at a rally to criticize the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for promoting 'fake Hindutva'. This political reunion underscores their mission to protect Mumbai's Marathi identity amid perceived threats.

The Thackerays, targeting their core Marathi audience, emphasized the urgency of the civic polls, noting this could be the last opportunity to safeguard Mumbai. The rhetoric focused on preventing any mistake that could cost the city its integrity.

Uddhav Thackeray further accused the BJP of engaging in divisive politics and questioned the intent behind potential efforts to rename Mumbai as 'Bombay', a move he attributed to statements from BJP leader K Annamalai.

(With inputs from agencies.)