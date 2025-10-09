Left Menu

Bomb Hoaxes in Chennai: Actor-Politicians Targeted

Actor and politician Vijay received a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax after investigation by police. Similar threats have been sent to other city personalities, including actor-politician S Ve Shekher. Authorities are working to trace the source of these threatening emails.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:39 IST
Bomb Hoaxes in Chennai: Actor-Politicians Targeted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat email sent to actor-politician Vijay on Thursday led to a police investigation, which concluded that the alert was a hoax. The incident unfolded at Vijay's Neelankarai residence after law enforcement received a call in the early morning hours.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was deployed to the scene, conducting an extensive search of both the property's exterior and interior. Police, who arrived around 3 a.m., completed their investigation after approximately four hours, determining there was no credible threat.

Authorities noted that Vijay was not the first target of these hoax threats. Recently, another actor-politician, S Ve Shekher, received a similar email from the same unidentified Hotmail address. Additionally, a national daily in Chennai reported a bomb threat, which was also declared a hoax after examination.

TRENDING

1
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
2
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
3
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey
4
India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, economic progress: PM Modi.

India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, econo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025