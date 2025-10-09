Bomb Hoaxes in Chennai: Actor-Politicians Targeted

A bomb threat email sent to actor-politician Vijay on Thursday led to a police investigation, which concluded that the alert was a hoax. The incident unfolded at Vijay's Neelankarai residence after law enforcement received a call in the early morning hours.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was deployed to the scene, conducting an extensive search of both the property's exterior and interior. Police, who arrived around 3 a.m., completed their investigation after approximately four hours, determining there was no credible threat.

Authorities noted that Vijay was not the first target of these hoax threats. Recently, another actor-politician, S Ve Shekher, received a similar email from the same unidentified Hotmail address. Additionally, a national daily in Chennai reported a bomb threat, which was also declared a hoax after examination.