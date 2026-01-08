Left Menu

Himachal High Court receives bomb threat email; security beefed up

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:19 IST
Himachal High Court receives bomb threat email; security beefed up
A search operation was conducted in the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday after a bomb threat was received through an e-mail by court authorities, officials said.

Upon receiving the information, the bomb squad, dog squad and police reached the court. However, they did not discover any explosives within the court complex, they said.

As a precautionary measure, security was beefed up at the court, and a strict vigil is being maintained, the officials said.

Police officials confirmed the report and said that the origin of the e-mail is being figured out, and further investigation is underway.

A similar threat was received by court authorities in Odisha on Thursday, where the sender threatened to cause damage to the district courts in Cuttack, Sambalpur and Deogarh.

The Himachal High Court had received similar threat e-mails earlier in June, last year.

The e-mail threatened the presence of human suicide bombers carrying improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the High Court, they said.

However, the threat turned out to be bogus as nothing was found in the court, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

