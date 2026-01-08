Left Menu

Punjab: Court complexes in Ropar, Ferozepur evacuated after bomb threat emails

However, nothing suspicious has been found, they added.The Himachal Pradesh High Court and the district courts in Odisha received similar bomb threat emails on Thursday.Ferozepur Cantt SHO Sukhbir said over the phone that the court complex was evacuated after a bomb threat email, but it turned out to be a hoax.A thorough search of the complex was conducted, but nothing suspicious was found, Ropar SHO Pawan Kumar said.Last month, some schools in Patiala and Jalandhar received bomb threat emails.

Punjab: Court complexes in Ropar, Ferozepur evacuated after bomb threat emails
The court complexes in Ropar and Ferozepur were evacuated after they received a bomb threat emails on Thursday, officials said.

Following this, security arrangements in and around several court complexes are beefed up, they said.

A team of bomb disposal squad, dog units, and law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene and thoroughly searched the premises. However, nothing suspicious has been found, they added.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court and the district courts in Odisha received similar bomb threat emails on Thursday.

Ferozepur Cantt SHO Sukhbir said over the phone that the court complex was evacuated after a bomb threat email, but it turned out to be a hoax.

''A thorough search of the complex was conducted, but nothing suspicious was found,'' Ropar SHO Pawan Kumar said.

Last month, some schools in Patiala and Jalandhar received bomb threat emails. However, they turned out to be a hoax.

