Left Menu

Modi's Praise for Netanyahu Amid West Asia Peace Plan Receives Backlash

The Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'unqualified praise' of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in light of the new US-brokered peace agreement in West Asia. Modi's silence on Palestine's future and Israeli settlements in the West Bank also drew reproach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 13:31 IST
Modi's Praise for Netanyahu Amid West Asia Peace Plan Receives Backlash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent US-brokered peace plan for West Asia, which has been endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sparked controversy. Modi praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership, which drew criticism from the Congress.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, called Modi's praise 'shameful and morally atrocious,' highlighting a perceived neglect of the Palestinians' future and the ongoing expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Ramesh noted India's historic recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state and called out Modi's silence on the issue.

The agreement, hailed by Modi, involves Israel and Hamas deciding to pause fighting, with hopes of releasing hostages and increasing humanitarian aid in Gaza. This development, part of Trump's peace initiative, marks a significant breakthrough in the long-standing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Election Crossroads: Nitish Kumar's Political Allegiance Questioned

Bihar's Election Crossroads: Nitish Kumar's Political Allegiance Questioned

 India
2
India and Australia's Strategic Defence Partnership Strengthens

India and Australia's Strategic Defence Partnership Strengthens

 India
3
Tensions Rise as UEFA and A22 Discuss European Super League Revival

Tensions Rise as UEFA and A22 Discuss European Super League Revival

 Global
4
Supreme Court Overturns Surrogacy Age Limits for Couples before 2021

Supreme Court Overturns Surrogacy Age Limits for Couples before 2021

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025