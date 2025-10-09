Modi's Praise for Netanyahu Amid West Asia Peace Plan Receives Backlash
The Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'unqualified praise' of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in light of the new US-brokered peace agreement in West Asia. Modi's silence on Palestine's future and Israeli settlements in the West Bank also drew reproach.
The recent US-brokered peace plan for West Asia, which has been endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sparked controversy. Modi praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership, which drew criticism from the Congress.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, called Modi's praise 'shameful and morally atrocious,' highlighting a perceived neglect of the Palestinians' future and the ongoing expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Ramesh noted India's historic recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state and called out Modi's silence on the issue.
The agreement, hailed by Modi, involves Israel and Hamas deciding to pause fighting, with hopes of releasing hostages and increasing humanitarian aid in Gaza. This development, part of Trump's peace initiative, marks a significant breakthrough in the long-standing conflict in the region.
