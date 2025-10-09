Left Menu

Suspension Drama: Chaos in Kerala Assembly Over Sabarimala Gold Issue

Three Congress-led UDF MLAs were suspended from the Kerala Assembly following violent protests over the Sabarimala gold issue, which included physical altercations and led to serious injuries of a chief marshal. The suspension was moved by the government citing violations of assembly rules and procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:34 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, three MLAs from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) were ousted from the Kerala Assembly on Thursday. The suspension followed chaotic scenes during protests over the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy that resulted in injuries to the assembly's chief marshal.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister, M B Rajesh, proposed the suspension of legislators Roji M John, M Vincent, and Saneesh Kumar Joseph. He cited repeated violations of House rules during the opposition's vehement protests. The assembly agreed to the motion amidst an opposition boycott, prompted by allegations of irregularities in Sabarimala's gold-plating project.

Speaker A N Shamseer revealed that physical confrontations with opposition MLAs resulted in the chief marshal's severe arm injury, requiring surgical intervention. The opposition claimed the injury pattern, challenging the authenticity without swaying the assembly's decision to suspend the MLAs for the session's duration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

