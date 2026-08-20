Plagiarism Accusations Shake Academic Circles: Cofnas Suspended

Nathan Cofnas, who brought forward plagiarism concerns regarding the late Cambridge professor Jason Arday, announced his suspension from Ghent University in Belgium on social media Thursday. Cofnas expressed that his dismissal seems imminent.

The university has yet to comment on the matter despite a request from Reuters for clarification. Jason Arday, previously celebrated as Cambridge's youngest Black professor, tragically died last Friday amidst intense scrutiny over plagiarism and other allegations.

Arday denied the plagiarism accusations, although he admitted to some errors. The situation has sparked a notable controversy in academic circles, highlighting issues of integrity and due process.