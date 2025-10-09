Left Menu

Jan Suraaj Party Unveils Initial Candidate List Amid Speculation on Kishor's Participation

The Jan Suraaj Party released its first list of 51 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections but did not confirm if founder Prashant Kishor would contest. Campaigning begins on October 11, and socio-diverse candidates are featured, including Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Ranjan Pandey and Pritti Kinnar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:51 IST
The Jan Suraaj Party announced its initial list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections without indicating whether its founder, Prashant Kishor, would be among those contesting.

Party national president Udai Singh revealed in a press conference that Kishor is expected to start campaigning on October 11 from Raghopur, Tejashwi Yadav's constituency. The party plans to announce more candidates shortly.

Among the candidates, 11 are from backward classes, 17 from extremely backward classes, nine from minority communities, and the rest are from the general category, showcasing diversity. Notable candidates include Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Ranjan Pandey and third-gender community representative Pritti Kinnar.

