Defection Drama: Rajen Gohain's Resignation Shakes Assam BJP

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Rajen Gohain, along with 17 others, has resigned from the BJP, accusing the party of betraying Assam's indigenous communities. Gohain, disillusioned by communal politics and unfulfilled promises, criticizes the state leadership for encouraging outsiders to settle in Assam, raising concerns ahead of state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:54 IST
Rajen Gohain
In a significant political shift, former Union minister and four-time BJP MP Rajen Gohain has resigned from the BJP, with 17 others following suit. According to officials, this marks a notable protest against the party's current trajectory in Assam.

A letter addressed to state BJP president Dilip Saikia outlined Gohain's immediate resignation from party membership and positions, alongside similar submissions from other members, largely from Upper and Central Assam.

Gohain, who served as MP for Nagaon from 1999 to 2019, criticized the party for failing to meet election promises to Assam's indigenous communities and allowing outsiders to settle in the state, a move he believes betrays the very essence of Assamese society. The impact on upcoming assembly elections remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

