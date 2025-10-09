Defection Drama: Rajen Gohain's Resignation Shakes Assam BJP

In a significant political shift, former Union minister and four-time BJP MP Rajen Gohain has resigned from the BJP, with 17 others following suit. According to officials, this marks a notable protest against the party's current trajectory in Assam.

A letter addressed to state BJP president Dilip Saikia outlined Gohain's immediate resignation from party membership and positions, alongside similar submissions from other members, largely from Upper and Central Assam.

Gohain, who served as MP for Nagaon from 1999 to 2019, criticized the party for failing to meet election promises to Assam's indigenous communities and allowing outsiders to settle in the state, a move he believes betrays the very essence of Assamese society. The impact on upcoming assembly elections remains to be seen.

