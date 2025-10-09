Left Menu

BJP Denounces Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations as Flop in Bihar

The BJP has dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of electoral malpractices in Bihar as unfounded, claiming his campaign was rejected by his alliance partners RJD and Congress. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Gandhi of spreading false propaganda and criticized allies for supporting such claims.

Updated: 09-10-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:00 IST
The BJP has struck back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations about electoral malpractices in Bihar. Speaking at a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that Gandhi's accusations were dismissed not only by the BJP but also by his own allies in the RJD and Congress.

Bhandari asserted that district administrations in Bihar received no formal complaints about the electoral rolls, contrary to Gandhi's claims of 'vote theft.' He emphasized that Gandhi's campaign against the Special Intensive Review was based on falsehoods and deceit, purportedly to protect infiltrators.

The spokesperson further criticized Gandhi for not being present in Bihar during the elections, labeling his actions as a 'flop show,' and demanded an apology from him and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. He also accused former Congress president Sonia Gandhi of 'vote bank politics' that affected national security decisions.

