Ukraine is employing a novel strategy in its diplomatic struggle with Russia, seeking to nominate U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. This tactical move reflects Kyiv's effort to persuade Trump to apply sufficient pressure on Moscow to enter peace negotiations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested this nomination ahead of the Nobel Prize announcement, aligning with Trump's known ambition for the accolade. Zelenskiy emphasized the potential impact of a U.S.-Russia ceasefire, highlighting the nomination's symbolic value. Ukrainian lawmakers have even submitted a motion supporting this bid, showcasing an important act of loyalty towards their strategic partner.

Additionally, there's a broader international focus, with Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te expressing support for the nomination if Trump can deter Chinese aggression. As the Nobel nomination deadline approaches, Ukraine appears to be gaining traction in its efforts to secure Trump's influential backing.

