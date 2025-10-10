Ceasefire Breakthrough: How Trump’s Move Unlocked Hope in Gaza

After months of gridlock, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been brokered in Gaza. This development came swiftly due to a strategic move by U.S. President Donald Trump, which cornered both adversaries into agreement.

The diplomatic breakthrough comes after Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023, which led to a devastating conflict. The cessation of hostilities was accompanied by the planned release of the last 48 hostages, among whom about 20 are believed to be alive.

According to senior U.S. officials, Hamas realized that holding hostages had become more of a burden, creating a conducive environment for negotiations. The team of U.S. negotiators, led by envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, identified this shift in stance, ultimately facilitating the deal.

