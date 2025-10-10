Russia has announced its support for U.S. President Donald Trump's bid for the Nobel Peace Prize, as relayed by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and reported by the state news agency TASS.

Despite Russia's endorsement, seasoned observers of the Nobel process consider Trump's chances of winning the 2025 prize to be slim.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, suggested his backing for Trump's nomination would follow should Trump successfully broker a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving Ukraine.

