Russia Backs Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Candidature

Russia, through Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to TASS. Despite this backing, experts believe it's improbable that Trump will win the 2025 prize. Ukraine's President Zelenskiy indicated potential support if Trump achieves a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has announced its support for U.S. President Donald Trump's bid for the Nobel Peace Prize, as relayed by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and reported by the state news agency TASS.

Despite Russia's endorsement, seasoned observers of the Nobel process consider Trump's chances of winning the 2025 prize to be slim.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, suggested his backing for Trump's nomination would follow should Trump successfully broker a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

