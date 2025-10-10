Komeito's Departure Shakes Japan's Political Landscape

In a dramatic political shakeup, Japan's Komeito party has announced its departure from the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), citing corruption concerns.

Komeito's leader, Tetsuo Saito, revealed the decision on Friday, delivering a formidable blow to the LDP, which recently elected the ultra-conservative lawmaker, Sanae Takaichi, as its leader.

Despite Takaichi's potential to become Japan's first female prime minister, the Buddhist-backed Komeito's exit necessitates the LDP's urgent search for a new coalition partner to sustain its power, as parliament prepares to vote on a new prime minister later this month.