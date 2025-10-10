Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her dedication to fostering democratic rights and pushing for a transition to democracy in her country, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday.

Despite her efforts being stifled by Venezuela's courts, which blocked her from running for president in 2024 and posing a political challenge to President Nicolas Maduro, Machado, 58, continues to be a symbol of resistance against authoritarian rule.

The award decision came amid discussions dominated by U.S. President Donald Trump's claims to the prize. However, experts believed his policies undermined the international norms valued by the Nobel committee. The prize, worth $1.2 million, will be presented in Oslo on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)