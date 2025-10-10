Left Menu

Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts in promoting democratic rights and striving for democracy in Venezuela. Despite challenges, including being barred from a presidential run, she has been recognized for her courageous resistance against authoritarianism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:03 IST
Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win
Maria Corina Machado

Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her dedication to fostering democratic rights and pushing for a transition to democracy in her country, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday.

Despite her efforts being stifled by Venezuela's courts, which blocked her from running for president in 2024 and posing a political challenge to President Nicolas Maduro, Machado, 58, continues to be a symbol of resistance against authoritarian rule.

The award decision came amid discussions dominated by U.S. President Donald Trump's claims to the prize. However, experts believed his policies undermined the international norms valued by the Nobel committee. The prize, worth $1.2 million, will be presented in Oslo on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIIMS Delhi Achieves Milestone with India's First Robotic Renal Transplant

AIIMS Delhi Achieves Milestone with India's First Robotic Renal Transplant

 India
2
Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Unite for Thane Protest

Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Unite for Thane Protest

 India
3
Happiest Health Launches Ayurvedic Clinic Revolutionizing Wellness Experience

Happiest Health Launches Ayurvedic Clinic Revolutionizing Wellness Experienc...

 Global
4
Farms, Fury, and Fadnavis: Maharashtra's Political Tempest

Farms, Fury, and Fadnavis: Maharashtra's Political Tempest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025