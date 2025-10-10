Left Menu

Turkiye Resumes Flights to Kurdish Regional Airport Amid Renewed Peace Efforts

Turkiye has lifted its flight ban on Sulaymaniyah International Airport, initially imposed over security concerns with Kurdish militants. The decision follows a meeting between Turkish President Erdogan and Kurdish leader Barzani, reflecting improved relations and opportunities for cooperation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkiye has announced the lifting of its flight ban on an airport in Iraq's Kurdish region, a restriction put in place two years ago due to security concerns over Kurdish militant activity. The resumption of flights to Sulaymaniyah International Airport was declared following talks in Ankara between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani.

The ban, initially imposed in 2023 due to alleged threats from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), was removed as part of a broader dialogue to mend ties and explore cooperative opportunities. The PKK recently initiated a peace initiative, resulting in a symbolic disarmament ceremony earlier this year.

Both Turkish officials and the Kurdistan Region Presidency have welcomed the decision, highlighting strengthened ties and enhanced cooperation. Additionally, Turkish Airlines confirmed its plans to resume flights, emphasizing its dedication to connecting Turkiye globally. Talks also took place between Turkish and Iraqi officials regarding water supply issues, underscoring the importance of bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

