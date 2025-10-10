Pharma Firms Race for U.S. Deals After Pfizer's Pledge

Wall Street's attention is pivoting towards Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca as potential contenders to follow Pfizer's recent drug pricing agreement with the Trump administration. This comes as pharmaceutical giants proactively seek new deals, with Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca leading the potential charge.

Despite the lack of independent confirmation from Reuters regarding these developments, it is clear that drugmakers are eager to replicate Pfizer's September 29 agreement aimed at reducing prices through Medicaid by alleviating tariff pressures on imported medicines. The move has heightened speculation, especially after AstraZeneca announced a $4.5 billion investment in a Virginia-based plant, possibly hinting at strategic expansions targeting the U.S. market.

The competitive landscape remains dynamic, as suggested by Lucy Coutts, a UK-based wealth manager, who believes AstraZeneca is strategically poised, given its revenue focus in the U.S. With the pharmaceutical sector buzzing with anticipatory movements, Lilly and AstraZeneca remain at the forefront of securing favorable deals with the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)