EU's Kallas says Red Sea naval mission needs more than 10 ships

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 03:24 IST
EU's Kallas says Red Sea naval mission needs more than 10 ships

​The European ​Union's naval mission ‌in the ​Red Sea would need more than ‌10 warships, its foreign policy chief said on Monday, adding that for ‌now there weren’t that many in ‌the area. "When Aspides (the EU military operation) was put in place, then the indication was ⁠that ​it ⁠needs at least 10 ships. The situation, I ⁠think, is even more grave ​right now," she told reporters on the ⁠sidelines of the annual gathering of ⁠world leaders ​at the United Nations.

Kallas last week sent a letter ⁠to member states asking them to contribute more ⁠naval ⁠and air assets in the region, diplomats said.

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