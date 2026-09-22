Lula and Bolsonaro statistically tied in potential Brazil runoff, polls suggest
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro remain statistically tied in simulated runoffs ahead of next month's election, two polls showed on Monday.
Bolsonaro leads Lula by one percentage point in a Quaest poll, while Lula is ahead by one point in a separate BTG Pactual/Nexus poll. They remain statistically tied since the advantages are within the margin of error. QUAEST POLL
BTG PACTUAL/NEXUS POLL