Lula and Bolsonaro statistically tied in potential Brazil runoff, polls suggest

​Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and ​Senator Flavio Bolsonaro remain statistically tied ‌in ​simulated runoffs ahead of next month's election, two polls showed on Monday.

Bolsonaro leads Lula by one percentage point in a Quaest poll, while ‌Lula is ahead by one point in a separate BTG Pactual/Nexus poll. They remain statistically tied since the advantages are within the margin of error. QUAEST POLL

BTG PACTUAL/NEXUS POLL