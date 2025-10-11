Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Female Journalist Exclusion at Afghan Presser

The absence of female journalists from a press conference held by Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi in Delhi has sparked outrage. Opposition leaders criticize Prime Minister Modi's silence on the issue, calling it an insult to women and highlighting the gap between his rhetoric on female empowerment and actual actions.

The exclusion of female journalists from the Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's press conference in Delhi has stirred significant controversy. The opposition, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the matter, labeling it an insult to women. They argue that this incident reveals a chasm between Modi's pro-women slogans and his actions.

Rahul Gandhi expressed his disapproval in a message, stating that the prime minister's inaction sends a troubling message to Indian women about their representation and rights in public spaces. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also questioned Modi's commitment to women's rights, asking why such exclusion was permitted in India.

Political leaders across parties condemned the episode, highlighting how it undermines India's commitment to equality and press freedom. The incident drew criticism from within and outside India, as people pointed out the dangerous precedent it sets for gender justice and freedom of the press.

