Bihar's Upcoming Electoral Dance: Discontent Amid Seat-Sharing Talks
Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal announced that the party's central leadership will soon address seat-sharing issues with NDA partners for the forthcoming assembly elections. Rumors of internal strife were dismissed, with various NDA factions like HAM and LJP expressing seat demands. Elections are set for November.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal assured that the central party leadership will soon clarify seat-sharing arrangements with NDA allies for the upcoming assembly elections, while dismissing rumors of discord.
A press conference revealed that the NDA's internal discussions continue, with constituents like Rashtriya Lok Morcha, Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Lok Janshakti Party voicing their seat demands.
The state's assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. As speculation swirls, top NDA figures strive to present a united front.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar elections
- seat-sharing
- NDA
- BJP
- Jaiswal
- Manjhi
- Paswan
- LJP
- assembly polls
- HAM
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Dominates: Near-Miss for Jaiswal, Resilience from Gill
Anil Kumble Foresees Triple Century for Yashasvi Jaiswal in Test Against West Indies
India's Strong Start: Jaiswal and Rahul Impress in Second Test Against West Indies
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hits his seventh Test hundred as India reach 220-1 at tea on the opening day of second Test against West Indies.
Chirag Paswan Demands Justice for Late IPS Officer