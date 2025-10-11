Left Menu

Bihar's Upcoming Electoral Dance: Discontent Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal announced that the party's central leadership will soon address seat-sharing issues with NDA partners for the forthcoming assembly elections. Rumors of internal strife were dismissed, with various NDA factions like HAM and LJP expressing seat demands. Elections are set for November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:32 IST
Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal assured that the central party leadership will soon clarify seat-sharing arrangements with NDA allies for the upcoming assembly elections, while dismissing rumors of discord.

A press conference revealed that the NDA's internal discussions continue, with constituents like Rashtriya Lok Morcha, Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Lok Janshakti Party voicing their seat demands.

The state's assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. As speculation swirls, top NDA figures strive to present a united front.

