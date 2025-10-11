Bihar's Upcoming Electoral Dance: Discontent Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal assured that the central party leadership will soon clarify seat-sharing arrangements with NDA allies for the upcoming assembly elections, while dismissing rumors of discord.

A press conference revealed that the NDA's internal discussions continue, with constituents like Rashtriya Lok Morcha, Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Lok Janshakti Party voicing their seat demands.

The state's assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. As speculation swirls, top NDA figures strive to present a united front.