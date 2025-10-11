Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

Samra'a Luqman, once a steadfast Democrat, transformed into an outspoken Trump supporter in 2024, seeking his intervention in the ongoing Gaza conflict. Her support sparked backlash within the Arab American community in Michigan, but following Trump's role in brokering a ceasefire, Luqman feels both relieved and justified.

While the ceasefire is a significant step, Arab American supporters like Mike Hacham remain wary of Israel's historical ceasefire breaches. The community continues to express mistrust, pointing to recent Israeli airstrikes in the region, despite the end of a two-year war that claimed over 67,000 lives in Gaza.

As the political landscape shifts, supporters evaluate Trump's potential impact on future elections, including the upcoming congressional, gubernatorial, and presidential races. With feelings of unease about his policies towards Muslim countries, the Arab American community stands at a political crossroads.

